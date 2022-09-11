1 Breakout candidate for every team heading into 2022-23

Predicting breakout candidates for every team in the NBA.

The 2022 NBA offseason is pretty much in the books and it’s much easier to get a full understanding of what each roster will likely look like at the start of the season. As teams look to take a step forward in their respective blueprints, one thing that nearly every organization will look forward to this season is breakout candidates.

As we inch closer and closer to the 2022-23 season, we try to predict one breakout candidate for each team.

Breakout candidates for every team in the NBA heading into the 2022-23 season

Atlanta Hawks – De’Andre Hunter

De’Andre Hunter is a player that the Atlanta Hawks may look to lean on more heading into next season. We’ve seen flashes of his potential throughout his first three years in Atlanta but needs to be more consistent. With Danilo Gallinari gone, we could see Hunter get more opportunities this season for the Hawks.

Boston Celtics—Robert Williams

Robert Williams is a player that you can argue has already broken out as a player but there’s still room for him to grow into a household name. If he can replicate some of the same success from last season, and perhaps add another element offensively, he could be considered a breakout candidate.