1-15 Hawks seek signs of progress vs. Hofstra

Break it down however you want. Rankings, advanced metrics, the eye test. Or just look at the record.

Monmouth men’s basketball is in a tough spot right now at 1-15, with seven straight losses heading into the meaty portion of its first-ever Colonial Athletic Association season.

It begins Wednesday night in Hempstead, New York against Hofstra (10-7, 3-1 CAA), currently tied for third in the standings. Then comes Saturday’s road Clash with Towson (9-7, 3-1), tied with Hofstra, before hosting league-leading No. 22 Charleston (16-1, 4-0) next Thursday.

The question now isn’t if, or when, the Hawks can get their first CAA win, but what progress looks like during the second half of a lost season.

After 16 games, everyone has played a lot of minutes against good competition, with the Hawks having played with just 10 players all season.

Maybe what you see is all they have, and there simply isn’t enough talent to be competitive at this level. But if there is, it’s time to start showing signs of it. Remember that while things can change, Monmouth has no Scholarships for next season right now. Everyone has eligibility for the 2022-23 campaign.

Monmouth’s lost to Hofstra in each of the last five seasons, and haven’t beaten the Pride since 2013. Here are some things that need to happen for the Hawks to start showing improvement:

1. Shooters wanted

If anyone can knock shots down, it’s time to do it. Over the last five games, Monmouth has hit just 11 three-pointers and is shooting 32.8 percent from the field. They haven’t shot well all season, but this is their worst stretch, with the 27.1 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc against Drexel season lows.

