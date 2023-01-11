1-15 Hawks seek signs of progress vs. Hofstra

Break it down however you want. Rankings, advanced metrics, the eye test. Or just look at the record.

Monmouth men’s basketball is in a tough spot right now at 1-15, with seven straight losses heading into the meaty portion of its first-ever Colonial Athletic Association season.

It begins Wednesday night in Hempstead, New York against Hofstra (10-7, 3-1 CAA), currently tied for third in the standings. Then comes Saturday’s road Clash with Towson (9-7, 3-1), tied with Hofstra, before hosting league-leading No. 22 Charleston (16-1, 4-0) next Thursday.

The question now isn’t if, or when, the Hawks can get their first CAA win, but what progress looks like during the second half of a lost season.

After 16 games, everyone has played a lot of minutes against good competition, with the Hawks having played with just 10 players all season.

Maybe what you see is all they have, and there simply isn’t enough talent to be competitive at this level. But if there is, it’s time to start showing signs of it. Remember that while things can change, Monmouth has no Scholarships for next season right now. Everyone has eligibility for the 2022-23 campaign.

Monmouth’s lost to Hofstra in each of the last five seasons, and haven’t beaten the Pride since 2013. Here are some things that need to happen for the Hawks to start showing improvement:

1. Shooters wanted

If anyone can knock shots down, it’s time to do it. Over the last five games, Monmouth has hit just 11 three-pointers and is shooting 32.8 percent from the field. They haven’t shot well all season, but this is their worst stretch, with the 27.1 percent from the floor and 16.7 percent from beyond the arc against Drexel season lows.

For what it’s worth, Monmouth also missed 19 free throws over the past two games. Not that making some of those changes the outcome – they lost by 32 at Drexel – but it could certainly help tighten up some of these lopsided scores.

2. Point guard production

Myles Ruth had a five-game stretch in which he averaged 14.8 points, including a career-high 21 points against Manhattan in their only win. In four games since he’s averaging 3.8 points, shooting 4-of-24 from the floor.

The junior was one of the few players with any experience as a starter coming into this season, Ruth has to run the offense, but he also has to score. His ability to develop over the next two months will be critical for the program moving forward.

3. Consistency

Freshman Andrew Ball had a career-high 13 points two games ago against Stony Brook two games ago, but the 6-8 guard didn’t score at Drexel. Sophomore guard Tahron Allen had a six-game stretch in which he averaged 10 points. In six games since he’s scored just 10 points total.

They’re examples of how performances have varied wildly this season.

Ball and Allen, both starters, combined for four points at Drexel. With two points each from Ruth and from freshman guard Jack Collins, and Monmouth’s top four guards combined to score eight points.

4. Defensive intensity

Drexel Shredded Monmouth’s defense, dishing out 18 assists and knocking down 10 three-pointers. And the Dragons rank 10th among CAA teams in total offense.

Monmouth might not be able to score enough, but Summoning the defensive intensity at the other end of the court will be critical. Playing hard on defense is actually the only thing they can control at this point.

5. Coach them up

At the heart of all of this is the coaching staff’s inability to turn this group into a cohesive unit at either end of the floor.

Maybe you just can’t get blood from a stone. But if there’s any defense they play well enough to survive, or Offensive sets they can function within, it’s now or never.