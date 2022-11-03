0-4: Real Madrid go on goal Spree and remain unbeaten

Real Madrid beat Villarreal away in the match that was postponed from the opening day of the season. Our team’s second half efficiency decided a match in which Toril‘s players grew as the game progressed. An Esther goal in the 68th minute after a pass from Weir opened the scoring. Rocío increased the lead ten minutes later with a header. Skinnerwith a brace in the final minutes sealed the definitive 0-4. Real Madrid remain unbeaten and will play el Clásico at the Di Stefano it’s Sunday.

There were no goals in a very even first half. Both teams had some chances but good defensive play prevented the shoreline from changing before the break. Real Madrid came closest to scoring first when Athena failed to finish a Feller cross from the right (11th minutes). The best chance came in stoppage time from a dangerous cross from Feller which was cleared by a Villarreal defender before Esther could get a shot off.