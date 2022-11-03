0-4: Real Madrid go on goal Spree and remain unbeaten
MATCH REPORT. 03/11/2022. Mireia Jimenez
Goals by Esther, Rocío and Nahikari (2) bag three points against Villareal in the game postponed from the opening matchday.
Real Madrid beat Villarreal away in the match that was postponed from the opening day of the season. Our team’s second half efficiency decided a match in which Toril‘s players grew as the game progressed. An Esther goal in the 68th minute after a pass from Weir opened the scoring. Rocío increased the lead ten minutes later with a header. Skinnerwith a brace in the final minutes sealed the definitive 0-4. Real Madrid remain unbeaten and will play el Clásico at the Di Stefano it’s Sunday.
There were no goals in a very even first half. Both teams had some chances but good defensive play prevented the shoreline from changing before the break. Real Madrid came closest to scoring first when Athena failed to finish a Feller cross from the right (11th minutes). The best chance came in stoppage time from a dangerous cross from Feller which was cleared by a Villarreal defender before Esther could get a shot off.
Great Second Half
Our side’s goals came after the restart, although Misa would deny Villarreal first stretching to block a Llomport shot. Real went ahead in the 68th minute after Weir played a good ball through to Esther who beat the keeper. The second would come ten minutes later from a corner which Rocío headed into the bag of the net. It was from another corner that Real Madrid would score their third, this time through Skinner. Far from settling for the result, they looked for a fourth and it was Skinneragain, that sent a long shot home to sign off a tough one Real Madrid win.
LINE-UPS
0-Villarreal: Elena, Giménez, Miguélez, Mata, Nerea Pérez, Llompart (Lucía, 84′), Ainhoa (Claudia, 71′), Soldevilla, Cienfu (Estefanía, 71′), Kanteh (Belén, 64′) and Sheila Guijarro (Nerea, 84′).
4-Real Madrid: Misa, Ivana, Kathellen, Kenti Robles (Rocío, 45′), Olga, Weir (Moller, 81′), Zornoza, Siri (M. Oroz, 45′), Athenea, Feller (Tere, 45′) and Esther (Nahikari , 75′).
Goles
0-1 (min 68): Esther.
0-2 (min 78): Rocío.
0-3 (min 87): Skinner.
0-4 (min 91): Skinner.
