🏐 Kansas Volleyball Association Releases week six rankings

KVA Release

TOPEKA – The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2022 Week 6 Volleyball Rankings. Records listed reflect information that was submitted by Monday, October 10.

Class 6A

1. Washburn Rural 27-1 (1)

2. Olathe Northwest 21-6 (2)

3. Olathe West 23-4 (3)

4. Blue Valley Northwest 18-9 (6)

5. Mill Valley 26-7 (7)

6. Shawnee Mission Northwest 22-9 (8)

7. Blue Valley North 15-8 (10)

8. Blue Valley 22-8 (4)

9. Blue Valley West 19-11 (5)

10. Wichita Northwest 29-4 (9)

Class 5A

1. St. Thomas Aquinas 31-3 (1)

2. St. James Academy 26-3 (2)

3. Topeka-Seaman 20-6 (5)

4. Lansing 23-5 (4)

5. Hutchinson 27-5 (6)

6. Maize South 21-3 (3)

7. Bishop Carroll 23-5 (7)

8. Andover Central 27-7 (8)

9. Blue Valley Southwest 18-12 (9)

10. Goddard-Eisenhower 21-7 (10)

Class 4A

1. Andale 28-0 (1)

2. Baldwin 28-3 (2)

3. Circle 24-3 (3)

4. Bishop Miege 10-15 (4)

5. Paola 22-10 (6)

6. Rock Creek 19-7 (5)

7. Clay Center 21-10 (7)

8. Eudora 19-12 (8)

9. Tonganoxie 18-13 (9)

10. Chanute 20-11 (10)

Class 3A

1. Nemaha Central 29-1 (1)

2. Cheney 25-2 (3)

3. Heritage Christian 25-7 (2)

4. Beloit 28-5 (4)

5. Riverton 27-2 (5)

6. Goodland 25-3 (6)

7. Rossville 25-3 (7)

8. Smoky Valley 22-6 (10)

9. Silver Lake 23-8 (9)

10. Phillipsburg 23-5 (NR)

Class 2A

1. Hillsboro 27-1 (1)

2. Sedgwick 32-0 (2)

3. Smith Center 28-2 (3)

4. Ellinwood 25-3 (4)

5. Inman 27-5 (5)

6. Garden Plain 20-7 (6)

7. Berean Academy 25-6 (8)

8. Jackson Heights 24-4 (7)

9. Ell-Saline 27-6 (9)

10. Hoxie 23-7 (10)

Class 1A – Division 1

1. Pretty Prairie 25-3 (3)

2. Little River 25-4 (2)

3. Spearville 24-4 (1)

4. Doniphan West 26-3 (4)

5. South Gray 26-5 (5)

6. Flinthills 33-2 (9)

7. Sylvan-Lucas 28-2 (6)

8. Centralia 23-7 (7)

9. St. Francis 21-7 (8)

10. Kiowa County 21-9 (10)

Class 1A – Division 2

1. Attica 26-2 (1)

2. Lebo 26-1 (2)

3. Hanover 24-5 (3)

4. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 22-6 (4)

5. St. Paul 28-6 (5)

6. Greeley County 18-9 (7)

7. Southern Coffey County 22-6 (8)

8. Hutchinson-Central Christian 18-7 (9)

9. Golden Plains 19-9 (NR)

10. Coldwater-South Central 19-10 (6)