🏀 Women’s Basketball Single-Game Tickets Now On Sale – Kansas Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With tipoff of the 2022-23 season now three weeks away, Kansas Women’s Basketball single-game tickets are now available for purchase. Ticket prices range from $8-$15, depending on the game and reserved seat locations inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas opens the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, November 9, against Jacksonville, in the first of seven home games during non-conference play. The Jayhawks will play a total of 16 games at Allen Fieldhouse this season, with the first Big 12 home game set for Wednesday, January 4, against Texas Tech. To view the full 2022-23 schedule, click here.

Kansas returns four starters and 11 players overall from the 2021-22 team, which finished 21-10 and placed fifth in the Big 12 at 11-7. Led by Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider, the Jayhawks made their first appearance in March Madness in almost a decade and defeated Georgia Tech 77-58 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Three Jayhawks earned Preseason All-Big 12 selections as senior guard Holly Kersgieter was selected to the team while senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and senior center Taiyanna Jackson received Honorable Mention.

🚨 Jayhawk Fans 🚨

We need you to help us out and make a commitment to our team by purchasing a season ticket! 🎟️ https://t.co/1nvatZ4E5V pic.twitter.com/SZPKJjtiRD — Kansas Women’s Basketball (@KUWBball) October 18, 2022

Group experiences prior to tipoff of Women’s basketball games are available at this time as well. Among the experiences are high five tunnel, team of the game and a facility tour. To reserve your group experience at a Kansas Women’s Basketball game, please contact Jack Shea at 785-864-7755 or [email protected]

Season tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball season are also on-sale now. For as low as $80, fans can lock in seats within Allen Fieldhouse – the Greatest venue in all of college basketball. To purchase today, click here, or call 800-34-HAWKS. Fans wishing to purchase group tickets can call 785-864-3141.