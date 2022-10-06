🏀 Women’s Basketball Picked Fifth in Big 12 Preseason Poll – Kansas Jayhawks

IRVING, Texas – Kansas Women’s Basketball has been tabbed for a fifth-place finish in the Big 12 Conference during the upcoming 2022-23 season. The poll, which is voted on by the league’s head coaches, was announced on Thursday by the conference office.

Iowa State is the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 and one of four teams to receive a first-place vote. Iowa State and Texas had four first-place votes apiece, but ISU edged the Longhorns for the top spot by one point. Oklahoma and Baylor both received one vote for first and came in third and fourth place, respectively, in the preseason poll. Kansas received 49 total points to be picked fifth, ahead of (in order) Kansas State, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Oklahoma State and TCU.

Kansas returns four starters and 11 players overall from the 2021-22 team, which finished 21-10 and placed fifth in the Big 12 at 11-7. Led by Big 12 Coach of the Year Brandon Schneider, the Jayhawks made their first appearance in March Madness in almost a decade and defeated Georgia Tech 77-58 to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Three Jayhawks earned Preseason All-Big 12 selections on Wednesday as senior guard Holly Kersgieter was selected to the team while senior guard Zakiyah Franklin and senior center Taiyanna Jackson received Honorable Mention.

The Big 12 ranked third in NET rankings for the 2021-22 season, with six teams from the conference qualifying for the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Kansas was joined in March Madness by Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas, with each team winning at least one postseason game. The Jayhawks will play 13 regular season games against NCAA Tournament teams from last season with two apiece against each Big 12 team along with non-conference dates against UT-Arlington, Arizona and Nebraska.

Kansas opens the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, November 9, against Jacksonville, in the first of seven home games during non-conference play. The Jayhawks will play a total of 16 games at Allen Fieldhouse this season, with the first Big 12 home game set for Wednesday, January 4, against Texas Tech. To view the full 2022-23 schedule, click here.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 Kansas Women’s Basketball season are on sale now. For as little as $80, fans can lock in seats within Allen Fieldhouse – the Greatest venue in all of college basketball. To purchase today, click here, or call 800-34-HAWKS. Fans wishing to purchase group tickets can call 785-864-3141.