🏀 Steven Davis Selected as New Voice of Kansas Women’s Basketball – Kansas Jayhawks

Davis brings with him over 17 years of broadcast experience, including extensive play-by-play work for UMKC men’s and women’s basketball and in minor league baseball, currently working with the Arkansas Travelers, the double-A affiliate for the Seattle Mariners. Additionally, Davis has provided on-air play-by-play television work for the Jayhawk Television Network since 2014, calling numerous Jayhawk men’s and women’s basketball games. He also previously served as a television color commentator for KU Women’s Basketball from 2005-08.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Veteran broadcaster and University of Kansas alum Steven Davis has been chosen as the new Voice of Kansas Women’s Basketball. In this role, Davis will serve as the play-by-play announcer for the Women’s basketball program and the host of Hawk Talk with Brandon Schneider.

“I’m ecstatic for this opportunity to broadcast a Jayhawk Women’s Basketball program that’s elevating toward new heights. I can’t wait to get started on the journey with Coach Brandon, his staff and team.”

A native of Lawrence and a 2005 KU graduate, Davis was a student-manager for the Jayhawk Men’s Basketball team for four seasons and is the son of longtime ‘Voice of the Jayhawks’ Bob Davis, who was the play-by-play announcer for Kansas football and men’s basketball from 1984-2016. Steven and his wife, Katie, reside in Overland Park, Kansas, with their four children.

Kansas Women’s Basketball opens the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, November 9, against Jacksonville in the first of seven home games during non-conference play. Single-game and season tickets for the season are now available for purchase. For more information on tickets, fans can visit KUAthletics.com or call 800-34-HAWKS.

The Jayhawk Radio Network operates under the direction of Learfield. Announcers are hired by Learfield in cooperation with Kansas Athletics.