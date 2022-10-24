🎙 Hays Arts Center features 3 exhibits, including ceramics, multi-media art

“/> Paintings by Kathleen Kuchar and sculptures and vessels by Ron Michael are part of the “Intuitive” exhibit Featured now at the Hays Arts Center. Photo by Cristina Janney/Hays Post



By CRISTINA JANNEY

Hays Post

The Hays Art Center is featuring three exhibits now through Nov. 22.

“Intuitive” features the work of former Fort Hays State University art instructor Kathleen Kuchar and Ron Michael, FHSU grad and director of the Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery in Lindsborg.

Meder said she thought the energy and process of both artists is very similar.

Kuchar’s art consists of large color abstract canvases. Whereas Michael’s pieces are earthenware pots and sculptures using wood, stone and metal.

“When you look at some of the patterning and shapes and that organic and very intuitive style, from the title, this is something they both have,” Brenda Meder, Hays Arts Center director, said. “I love the way it works together.”

Michael’s sculptures, vessels and disks are inspired by surfaces, forms, and other stuff found in nature. When creating pieces, he embraces an organic quality, weathered aesthetic, imperfection, texture, asymmetry, sense of mystery and humor, he said in his artist’s statement.

Ron Michael of Lindsborg uses a mix of native Kansas clay for his vessels. Photo By Brenda Meder/Hays Arts Center

“You can see his shapes are very of the earth and organic,” Meder said.

His ceramic pieces include a high percentage of Kansas clay formed using hand-built or wheel-thrown techniques. He often brushes or sifts a colored Mason stain on the wet clay to add differing colors.

“Intuitive is the perfect title for this show,” Kuchar said in her artist’s statement. “That’s how I work! Typically, I start out with a general idea and let it go from there.

“The work takes on a life of its own as I add, subtract and make changes. When to stop is the question. Usually, the painting tells me it is finished when the colors work together, the shapes are just right, and I like the way it looks.”

“/> The Society of Layerist in Multi-Media’s “About Trees” project. Photo by Brenda Meder/Hays Arts Council



‘About Trees’

Kuchar is also a member of the Society of Layerist in Multi-Media, and pieces created by her and other society members for the “About Trees” project are also on display at the art center in the gallery hallway.

Thirty-three small canvases from Kansas and regional members are on display. As the title indicates, all of the artists have depicted trees on small canvases in different ways.

The purpose of the society is to serve as a network for artists who express a Holistic perspective, in which everything relates to everything else, across time and space. Layered art can be done in any medium, but it shares a Unifying intention, according to society.

“/> Lamps and wall Vases are a part of Konnor Splichal’s BFA exhibit “Beyond Dusk.” Photo by Cristina Janney/Hays Post



‘Beyond Dusk’

Konnor Splichal, senior in ceramics at FHSU, is exhibiting “Beyond Dusk,” his BFA exhibition in the art center’s rear gallery.

In addition to ceramic vessels, Splichal has created several electrified pieces from small table lamps, to hanging fixtures, to 3-foot tall luminaries.

Splichal, who is a Thomas More Prep-Marian graduate, said in his artists statement “By Exploring the connection between ceramics and interior design, I see how they affect our Everyday lives. Bringing both natural and man-made elements into my work, I form relationships between nature and fine art.”

The subtle contrast of color and light reflect the Kansas landscape, he said.

“/> A lamp and vessels in Konnor Splichal’s exhibit “Beyond Dusk.” Photo by Brenda Meder/Hays Arts Council.



“I strive to remind my audience of the world around them, as well as the natural beauty that God has created in his eyes,” Splichal said.

Splichal will graduate in December.

5 State Photography contest

The Hays Arts Center will accept entries for the 5 State Photography exhibit until Nov. 8. The fine art competition will accept 8-by-10 Photographs from artists from Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Colorado created during the last three years.

Follow the link below for this year’s competition details, entry forms, and the complete gallery of last year’s exhibited Photographs – https://haysartscouncil.org/five-state

The exhibition will anchor the Hays Arts Council Winter Art Walk on Dec. 3.