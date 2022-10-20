🌱Rocklin Accident Kills One Injures Three + Comic-Con at Roebbelen

Hello, everyone. I’m back in your inbox this warm morning to walk you through all the most important things happening in Roseville. Today’s issue includes updates on:

📢 I’m looking for business owners and marketers in Roseville who want to build awareness, connect with customers and increase sales.

I have a limited number of sponsorships available to introduce our Roseville Daily Readers to local businesses they need to know about. If that’s you, then I invite you to learn more and secure your spot now.