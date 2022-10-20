🌱Rocklin Accident Kills One, Injures Three + Comic-Con at Roebbelen
- Check out the Special Olympics Sports Program kicking off in the Roseville Joint Union High School District next week!
- Get rid of those expired medications at the medication take-back event is October 29.
- Folsom is growing like crazy! Learn about two new planned retail centers.
Partly sunny and very warm. High: 88 Low: 55.
- Are you or your kids interested in learning about Girl Scouts? Head over to Ruhkala Elementary School Tomorrow to get a first-hand look at scouting. They’ll have tents and sit-upons to play at camping and singing so the kids can learn what the Girl Scout experience is all about. There will also be opportunities for adults to share information and have their questions answered. Sounds like so much fun! (Roseville Today)
- One person is dead and three were taken to the hospital after an accident in Rocklin on Wednesday morning. The collision involved three vehicles at the intersection of Whitney Ranch Parkway and University Avenue, according to Rocklin police. (KCRA3)
- Roseville Joint Union High School District is kicking off a Special Olympics Sports Program next week. The program, called Unified Sports, brings together students with and without Intellectual Disabilities to compete on the field together. This year there will be five events, including basketball, kickball, softball and track & field. The kickoff event will be at Oakmont High on October 28 with a rousing game of soccer. (Roseville Today)
- The next medication take-back event is scheduled for October 29 at nine different locations within Placer County. Roseville has three locations where you can bring your “unused and expired medications and vaping devices.” Don’t flush old medications down the toilet! Bring them to one of these events or take them to a permanent drop-off location found here: PNCMS.org/RxDrugSafety. (roseville.ca.us)
- Folsom is growing as much as Roseville is! FOlsom Ranch is one of the biggest master plans in Northern California right now, and two new retail projects are underway. One is called Southpoint at Folsom Ranch, and it will be a high-end office/medical/retail complex. The other is called The Shops at Folsom Ranch, “2.5 million square feet of mixed-use commercial space, zoned for office and medical campuses, hotels, retail and multi-family homes.” Construction is already underway at Folsom Ranch and the two retail projects are expected to be completed in 2023. (ABC10.com KXTV)
- The Folsom Zoo Sanctuary is having its 3rd annual Barnyard Bash. There will be music, BBQ and a cornhole tournament. (5:00 PM)
- Stephen Kimball will be at 105 Noshery on Vernon Street. (6:30 PM)
- “AYE TEE has put together another AYE TEE & Friends Show! Featuring live performances, food & drinks, and an overall great environment!” (8:00 PM)
- Hey, did you know Roseville Transit will take you to the Kings games and pick you up again? Yup! You don’t have to fight traffic and parking in Sacramento to enjoy downtown and your favorite Sacramento Kings. The bus driver will take care of all of that for you! It’s a nonstop route to the Kings games and a nonstop route to fun! Try it! (City of Roseville, California Government via Facebook)
- The Holiday Artisan Faire Returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5. There will be “dozens of regional artisans, gourmet food, home decor and plenty of handcrafted items and gifts.” (Roseville Today)
- “SacAnime Presents Roseville Comic-Con Swap Meet will be held on October 24, 2021 at the Roebbelen Center, formerly the Placer County Events Center. There will be over 100 vendor tables of merchandise, art and collectibles.”
— Jeri Karges
