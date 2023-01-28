🌱Mooresville Arts Juried Exhibition​ + Alpha Prime Racing Team​ News

Hello everyone. Karena Garrity here with your fresh copy of the Mooresville Daily, filled with all the things you need to know about what’s happening locally. Today you’ll find news about:

Mooresville Arts 10th Anniversary Winter Juried Exhibition.

Rajah Caruth returning to Alpha Prime Racing team.

MGSD work session agenda. But first, today’s weather: Partly sunny. High: 56 Low: 35.

Mooresville Parks & Recreation: Yes, it’s that time of year again. Mooresville Parks & Recreation summer camp registration will begin on March 13th. Additional details and links to register will be provided in the coming m…” (Mooresville Parks & Recreation via Facebook)

Mooresville Public Library: "Preschool children ages 3-6 are invited to join us for Preschool STEAM on February 2 at 10:30 am This month we will be learning about potential energy! Children will create, discover, and learn different concepts using the STEAM approach." (Mooresville Public Library via Facebook)

Mooresville Chamber of Commerce: "Charlotte Dog and Cat Pet Supplies Grand Opening" (Mooresville Chamber of Commerce via Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Northbridge: "What have you done lately to show the teachers and staff of your child's school that they are valued and cared for? – They need our support more than ever so I encourage you to find ways to show your appreciation." (Next Door)

