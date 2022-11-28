🌱 Suffolk Holiday Light Show In Shirley + Coat Swap At The Library

Hello, neighbors. Debora Whitehead here with your fresh copy of the Shirley-Mastic Daily, full of all the local news you need to know right now. In today’s briefing, you’ll read about these stories and more…

Here are the top stories in Shirley-Mastic today: The Suffolk County Holiday Light Show opened this week at the Smith Point County Park in Shirley. The drive-thru Christmas Adventure features over one mile of lights show plus and Holiday Village at the picnic area. Visitors will be able to relax around the fire pit and enjoy treats. For more information and tickets, visit here. (Smithtown Matters) How about Swap your winter coat for another one? Mastics-Moriches-Shirley hosts a Coat Swap on Dec. 3! If you don’t want to exchange, donations of gently and clean coats of all sizes can be dropped off at 15 Herkimer Street, in Mastic. (Patch Events) Students at Tangier Smith Elementary School in Mastic Beach played Kickball against the Suffolk police officers. The activity aims to create a friendly relationship between students and the police department. (William Floyd School District) If you like participating in Races to benefit local institutions, Patchogue Brickhouse Brewery is about to host Santa’s 5K Toy Trot 2022. This event benefits the Kiwanis Foundation. This event is set for Dec. 4 at 11 am at Shorefront Park in Patchogue. Sing up today! (Race Thread) From our sponsor:

Today in Shirley-Mastic: Virtual Literacy: Beginner – MMMS Community Library. (9:30 a.m.)

– MMMS Community Library. (9:30 a.m.) Case Manager – MMS Community Library. (Noon)

– MMS Community Library. (Noon) Get Crafty – MMS Community Library. (4 p.m.)

– MMS Community Library. (4 p.m.) Gaming Café – MMS Community Library. (6 p.m.)

– MMS Community Library. (6 p.m.) Town of Brookhaven – Country Line Dancing. (7:15 p.m.) From my notebook: The St. Jude RC Church in Mastic Beach welcomes the Messiah Concert performed by the Choral Society of the Moriches. This event is set for Dec. 9 at 7:30 pm As you are aware, this event is free admission. The church is at 89 Overlook Dr. Mastic Beach. (Moriches Chamber of Commerce)

This event is set for Dec. 9 at 7:30 pm As you are aware, this event is free admission. The church is at 89 Overlook Dr. Mastic Beach. (Moriches Chamber of Commerce) Get ready for the Mastic Fire Department Annual Tree Lighting event on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 pm! Santa Claus will make an appearance. Refreshments will be served while the William Floyd High School Choir performs at the tree on Mastic Road and Poospatuck Lane. (Mastic Fire Department Via Social Media)

