🌱 Spring Arts Programs + Eagles Nest Church Moving + $1,000 Weddings

Sign up time for spring art activities in Alpharetta

Eagles Nest Church moving to Holcomb Bridge Road in East Roswell

It's time to sign up for spring art activities in Alpharetta! There are many to choose from, including multimedia projects, painting, pottery and much more. Alpharetta Residents can register now, and non-residents can start on Feb. 1. Go to www.alpharetta.ga.us/arts to register! The Eagles Nest Church, which was started in 2011, will have a new home in East Roswell. Services are currently being held at Centennial High School, and its new location will be in a shopping center currently anchored by a Kroger on Holcomb Bridge Road in East Roswell. Lee Jenkins, the pastor, is planning to transform the property into a mixed-use development with event space, auditorium, and possible restaurant and retail space. (The Atlanta Journal Constitution) Are you planning to get married soon? You might want to take advantage of a $1,000 group wedding for just $1,000 on Valentine's Day at Piedmont Park in Atlanta! Mayor Andre Dickens will be officiating the ceremony. The package includes an indoor reception, open bar, meal, wedding license, portrait and wedding gift. (WSB Atlanta)

Attention coffee lovers, there's a new brand based in Alpharetta called the Collab. It is a specialty coffee company that supports small artists by featuring their work on the bags. The first series of bags is done by local artist Ali Leja https://www.vscoffeecollab.com/ (Collab)

Milton High School Sophomore Will Hutchison is hospitalized following a serious injury; he was hit by a car earlier this month. Milton High students wore all red last Friday to support him. In addition, the community is offering prayers, support and love to him and his family. (City of Milton, Georgia – Government via Facebook) Roswell Restaurants Weeks has started; it runs from Jan. 19 Thu Feb. 5. Over 45 restaurants will be participating, and many will have prix fixe menus. A list of the restaurants can be found here https://www.roswellrw.com/

