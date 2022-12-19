🌱 Robberies in Milton + Trader Golf + New Fulton County Schools Board
Here are the top stories in Alpharetta-Milton today:
- Homes in Milton ransacked and robbed
- Trader Golf in Alpharetta
- New Fulton County Schools Board Members for Alpharetta and Milton
- BrewABLE and the City of Alpharetta
- Two homes in the 14000 block of Haystack Lane in Milton were ransacked and robbed on December 16. They were unoccupied at the time. The Milton Police are investigating these crimes and have increased patrols in the area. If you have any information on these robberies please “contact Captain Shawn McCarty with the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 678-242-2548 or at [email protected]”.(Milton Police Department via Facebook)
- Are you interested in golf? You might want to check out Trader Golf, which is a teaching center and retail store. It’s a small building with a metal roof located at 512 North Main Street in Alpharetta. You can trade in your used clubs, buy new and used ones, purchase bags and other gear, and sign up for lessons. (Appen)
- Fulton County Schools has new board members who will start their terms in January. Michelle Morancie, Kristin McCabe and Lillie Pozatek won their seats after three current members retired. Pozatek, a Milton Resident and former teacher, will be covering parts of Alpharetta and Milton. McCabe, a Johns Creek resident, will cover parts of Alpharetta and Johns Creek. Both Pozatek and McCabe have been active in Fulton County Schools for 12+ years. Katie Reeves, Linda McCain and Julia Bernath are retiring, and their combined years of service tops 50 years. In addition, Katie Gregory was appointed by the Fulton County School Board to cover areas in Sandy Springs and South Fulton County. (Appen)
- BrewABLE and the City of Alpharetta have expanded their partnership. BrewABLE is a non-profit organization that employs “adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities”. They currently run a coffee shop and cafe at the Alpharetta Community Center, and will now expand to additional locations and events. Under the agreement, BrewABLE will be able to expand its coffee shop and Café beyond its current location at the Alpharetta Community Center to other City facilities and events. (City of Alpharetta GA via Facebook)
Today in Alpharetta-Milton:
- In A Frozen World Dance Camp (registration required) at the Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell Street (9:00 A.M.)
- First Chapter Book Club (ages 8-12) at the Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza (2:00 P.M.)
- Avalon is Ice at the Alpharetta Avalon, 400 Avalon Blvd (3:00 PM)
- Christmas Lights at North Point Church4350 North Point Pkwy in Alpharetta (6:00 PM)
From my notebook:
- The Milton First Responders Foundation gave a generous gift to Milton firefighters and police officers. They received $200 Kroger gift cards. Half of the $20,000 donations came from Bill Tevendale, “who approached the MFRF looking for a way to support Milton first responders in a real, meaningful way.” You can learn more about and support this organization at www.miltonfirstresponders.org . (City of Milton)
- Last night, after the sun went down, the Celebration of Hanukkah began! It will run until December 26, and is observed by lighting candles on a menorah and gifts. Please join members of the Chabad of North Fulton at Milton’s Broadwell Pavilion from 5-6 pm this Wed., Dec. 21 for a celebration. (City of Milton)
- A new urgent care facility has opened in Alpharetta. It’s Urgent Team/Walk-in Urgent Care, located at 5707 Atlanta Highway. To learn more, visit them website at https://www.urgentteam.com/loc…/urgent-team-alpharetta-ga/ (Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce via Facebook)
