🌱 Robberies in Milton + Trader Golf + New Fulton County Schools Board

Here are the top stories in Alpharetta-Milton today:

Today will have some sunshine with a high of 46 and a low of 34.

🚪 Dear local businesses: Patch invites you to partner with us to build local awareness and set yourself apart from the competition. Showcase your business and drive more customers through your door with a sponsorship in our Alpharetta-Milton newsletter. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories today in Alpharetta-Milton: