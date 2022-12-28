🌱 Ride Safe This NYE ​​+ New At Woodstock Arts + Upcoming Events

Don’t drive drunk on NYE, the WPD will get you home.

Woodstock Arts has a new play coming up!

How to certify your pollinator garden. But first, today’s weather: Partly sunny. High: 55 Low: 36.

Here are the top three stories today in Woodstock-Towne Lake:

The Woodstock Police Department is participating in Operation Safe Ride again this year, offering free rides to those in Woodstock who have been out drinking on New Year’s Eve. The police department will be driving 15-passenger Vans around the area, shuttling people home from bars and parties. The pick-up location must be in Woodstock, and the officers will drive you home as long as you live in or “within a reasonable distance of” Woodstock. You can contact officers for a ride by calling 404-740-4502, and the service will run from 10 pm on New Year’s Eve to 2 am on New Year’s Day. The ride home comes with no judgment and ensures the safety of the community and yourself. Captain Matt O’Keefe explained that it’s a positive experience for the officers as well, “The officers enjoy interacting with all of the Residents and meeting new people. It is a way for us to get out in the community while making the Streets of Woodstock safer.” (WSB-TV Atlanta) There are two new offerings out of Woodstock Arts for early January. The Woodstock Arts Theater will host performances of Every Brilliant Thing, a play about finding happiness when it may not be easy to do so. The play takes a look into depression and our human ability to overcome and break through, and in parts, the play offers the option of audience participation. There are only six shows scheduled, starting on January 6, so grab your tickets while you can. The second offering is a Kids Corner at the Reeves House Studio on January 7. This month’s iteration of the series is What A Relief!, an exploration of the Queen of the Forge exhibit at the gallery, followed by a crafting session where the kids will create a low-relief sculpture using foil. (Woodstock Arts) Do you have a pollinator garden? If you selected your flowers and plants with butterflies, bees, moths and other pollinators in mind, there’s an opportunity to certify your garden. Woodstock Parks and Recreation is offering two options in certifying your garden. The first option includes a listing on the website, a social media announcement and a certificate. The second option includes the same, but adding to the package, a sign for your garden. If you’d like more information, please contact Jamey Snyder at [email protected] You can fill out your application here, you’ll need to create or log into your Woodstock Parks and Recreation account. (Woodstock Parks and Recreation) From our sponsor: Today’s Woodstock-Towne Lake Patch newsletter is brought to you in part by Vinta first-of-its-kind investment platform that makes it possible for investors of all sizes to invest in fine wine and rare spirits.

*The Price of Wine. Journal of Financial Economics. See vint.co for full investment disclaimer. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Today in Woodstock-Towne Lake: Cheers to Kwanzaa! Story time: this special Winter Holiday Series Storytime celebrates the season with stories, songs and a craft. Children must be accompanied by an adult to this event at the Rose Creek Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway. (10:30 – 11:30 am)

this special Winter Holiday Series Storytime celebrates the season with stories, songs and a craft. Children must be accompanied by an adult to this event at the Rose Creek Library, 4476 Towne Lake Parkway. (10:30 – 11:30 am) Patron Art Gallery: art created by library patrons will be on display Tonight at the RT Jones Memorial Library, located at 116 Brown Industrial Parkway in Canton. There will be refreshments served. (3 – 6 p.m.)

art created by library patrons will be on display Tonight at the RT Jones Memorial Library, located at 116 Brown Industrial Parkway in Canton. There will be refreshments served. (3 – 6 p.m.) Ladies Night, Live Music: live music every Wednesday. “The Radio Show” starts playing at 7:30 pm Tonight at Guston’s Grille, 12195 Highway 92, Suite 156. (5 pm – 1 am)

live music every Wednesday. “The Radio Show” starts playing at 7:30 pm Tonight at Guston’s Grille, 12195 Highway 92, Suite 156. (5 pm – 1 am) DJ Trivia: every Wednesday at Woodstock Beer Market, 240 Chambers Street. (7 – 9 p.m.)

every Wednesday at Woodstock Beer Market, 240 Chambers Street. (7 – 9 p.m.) Fight Club Wednesdays: the top three winners in the tournament win prizes. The game this week is Capcom vs. Marvel at The Blue Ghost Arcade, 164 Towne Lake Parkway. (8 – 10 p.m.)

the top three winners in the tournament win prizes. The game this week is Capcom vs. Marvel at The Blue Ghost Arcade, 164 Towne Lake Parkway. (8 – 10 p.m.) Senior Center Programs: Fit Over 50 – have fun with chair yoga, balance, bands, weights and core strength exercises every Wednesday and Friday at the WGLSC Activity Center Expansion. (9:30 – 10:30 am)

MadLife Grill Patio Stage (free shows): Top Artists Extended Sets (6 – 9 pm)

MadLife Stage & Studios: Ben Kimbrell – EP Release Party with Special Guest Mark Wills (7:30 p.m.)

From my notebook:

You can bring your Christmas tree over to Olde Rope Mill Park for the “Bring One for the Chipper” event until January 20. Painted or decorated trees cannot be accepted, so please remove all decorations completely and the tree can be put into the chipper. The following week, you can head back down with a shovel to grab some free mulch. Free tree seedlings will be handed out at the park on January 7, from 7 am – 2 pm, along with hot chocolate, coffee and donuts. (Woodstock Press Release)

Painted or decorated trees cannot be accepted, so please remove all decorations completely and the tree can be put into the chipper. The following week, you can head back down with a shovel to grab some free mulch. Free tree seedlings will be handed out at the park on January 7, from 7 am – 2 pm, along with hot chocolate, coffee and donuts. (Woodstock Press Release) This Saturday is the last day to catch the Woodstock Farm. Fresh. Market. The market will be open the usual hours, 8:30 am – noon, so head down for your final chance this year to browse locally grown and created products downtown on Market Street. (Reformation Brewery)

The market will be open the usual hours, 8:30 am – noon, so head down for your final chance this year to browse locally grown and created products downtown on Market Street. (Reformation Brewery) Still trying to iron out your New Year’s Eve plans? Reformation Brewery is holding their 3rd Annual Keg Drop on Saturday , from 6 pm – 2 am, over at the brewery. Join friends and family for this free event, there will be live music, a DJ, and of course, a keg drop. CHESS will play from 2 – 5 pm, and Suburban Angst will play from 6 – 8 pm The Brewery will be open all day on January 1, there will be football games on the screens, drink specials, Judemosa’s and more at 105 Elm Street. (Reformation Brewery) The Blue Ghost Arcade has their own New Year’s Eve party going on, starting at 8 pm this Saturday. Dress to the Nines in your best party threads, grab your mask and join other locals at The Bioshock Masquerade NYE Party. The evening’s cover charge includes a countdown to 2023, a Champagne toast at midnight, Unlimited Gaming until 2 am and games all night at 164 Towne Lake Parkway. (The Blue Ghost Arcade) There are still some tickets left for Rootstock’s New Year’s Eve Bourbon, Bubbly & Blues event on Saturday. The 5-course pairing dinner includes your choice of Bourbon or wine pairings. There are three seating options: a 5:30 pm seating on the main level, a 9 pm seating on the main level, or a 9 pm seating on the upper level that includes live music. Grab your tickets before they’re gone, Rootstock is located at 8558 Main Street. (Rootstock) The Gifted Ferret is holding their Annual New Year’s Eve Sparkling Wine Tasting Party on Saturday from 5 – 7 pm There are still tickets available for the party at 1910 Eagle Drive, Suite 400. (The Gifted Ferret) Enjoy football games on TV, a live DJ and a free Champagne toast at Midnight at Donovan’s Irish Cobbler , 1025 Rose Creek Drive. (Donovan’s Irish Cobbler via Facebook) For the kids, the Sequoyah Library System is holding a Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at the Rose Creek, Woodstock and RT Jones Memorial libraries from 11:30 am – 12:30 pm The event is for children of all ages, although children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. The kids will play games, make crafts and count down to noon. Registration is not required. (Sequoyah Regional Library System) For the family, Hot Wheels Skate Center is holding a Noon Year’s Eve Balloon Drop on Saturday from noon – 5 pm The balloon drop will feature over 2,000 balloons filled with prizes. Hot Wheels is located at 228 Farm Ridge Drive NE. (Hot Wheels via Facebook)

Here are some events coming up this week that require a ticket purchase or registration in advance: MadLife Stage & Studios, 8722 Main Street Thursday: Michelle Malone’s Canyonland – Celebrating 70’s California Country Rock (7:30 p.m.) Friday: Gravity – John Mayer Tribute (7 p.m.) Friday: Aunt Betty – High Energy 80’s Hair Rock (10 p.m.) Saturday: NYE Party with Guardians of the Jukebox – Covering Iconic Pop & Rock from MTV (8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.)

Sequoyah Regional Library System

Friday: American Red Cross Community Blood Drive – you can schedule your time slot here, please enter the code “RTJones” when you make your appointment. The blood drive is for ages 17 and up, although you can give blood if you’re 16 with parental consent. The blood drive is at the RT Jones Memorial Library, 116 Brown Industrial Parkway, Canton. (11 am – 4 pm)

Senior Center Programs Thursday: Line Dancing – every Monday and Thursday at the WGLSC Activity Center Expansion. (10 – 11:30 am) Thursday: Nimble Fingers Sewing Group – every Thursday at the WGLSC Activity Center Expansion. (11:30 am – 1 pm) Friday: Walking Club – every Monday and Friday at the Dupree Park walking/running track, 513 Neese Road. (8 – 9 am)

