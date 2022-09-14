🌱 Patchogue Daily: Sewer Project Meeting + Terry St. Arts Fair
Sunny and less humid. High: 80, low: 63.
- Patchogue Village government representatives will join the meeting with Patchogue’s Residents whose houses are part of the Patchogue River Watershed Sewer Project. The conference is scheduled for Sept. 20 at 7 pm at the Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts. (Patchogue Patch)
- Terry Street will be the place to go to buy and appreciate our local artists’ creations at the Arts on Terry Contemporary Artist’s Fair. Bring the family to stroll around the fair on Sept. 25 from 1 to 6 pm in front of the Artspace Building. (Patchogue Village)
- Patchogue Library welcomes our kids to celebrate Citizenship Day. Bring the little Patriots to enjoy crafts, stories, and more on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 4:30 pm The program is for grades K-3. (PMPL)
- Laugh at the Plaza Cinema Media Arts Center in Patchogue in October! The Comedy Night features the talents of Greg Rahner, Rosanne Sorrentino, Fat Jay, and Harry Freedman on Oct. 6 at 7:30 pm Tickets are on sale for $18 per person. (Long Island.com)
- To Kindergarten & Beyond Registration at PMPL. (All Day)
- Staying Safe With Fall Prevention at PMPL. (10 a.m.)
- LIEOC ESOL Classes at PMPL. (10 a.m.)
- Fall Leaves Storytime at PMPL. (11 a.m.)
- Patchogue Chamber Of Commerce: “The Patchogue Fire Department will be hosting a Car Show on Main Street on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 am-2 pm Come down and see local cars on display as well as fire apparatus from the Patchogue Fire Department!” (Patchogue Chamber Of Commerce via Instagram)
- Holy Angels Regional School – Patchogue: “It’s time to register for fall clubs! Thank you so much to our Faculty and staff for offering so many amazing opportunities to our students! Don’t delay in registering!” (Holy Angels Regional School – Patchogue via Facebook)
- Patch: “For three years, Hawaiian artist Pauline Leilani Badamo had a recurring dream of two people embracing as their foreheads Touched one another while seated in a Canoe on the water.” (Patches)
