🌱 Medical Sterilization Plant Lawsuit + County Accreditation Process
- Some Smyrna homeowners are accusing a Smyrna medical sterilization plant for a recent drop in their property values. The homeowners are being represented by Atlanta’s Eric J. Hertz, PC Trial Attorneys. The homeowners live about 2.7 miles from the plant on Olympic Industrial Dr. SE. Smyrna’s Sterigenics plant is also being accused of being a public health hazard. (11 Alive)
- Cobb County parents have expressed concerns related to a recent series of false alarms with the district’s new security system. The most recent false alarm was issued at Shallowford Falls Elementary School on Wednesday morning. The parents are asking that the school district review how it communicates with parents about the false alarms. (WSBTV)
- The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office has finally reached full accreditation. The process took about a year. Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Christopher Gulledge and Resident Tom Cheek are responsible for Transforming the office. The accreditation is awarded by the National Association of Medical Examiners. (Subscription: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
- Preschool Storytime At The Smyrna Public Library (10:30 AM)
- Committee of the Whole Meeting At The Smyrna Community Center’s Magnolia Room (6:30 PM)
