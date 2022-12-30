🌱 Hunt Continues For Shooter Of Deputy Sheriff + 2023 Arts Festival
But first, today’s weather:
Couple of thunderstorms. High: 59 Low: 48.
Here are the top three stories in Sandy Springs today:
- The Manhunt continues for the suspect Accused of shooting a Deputy from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday morning, 24-year-old James Thomas was found shot to death in a crashed car. The incident took place on Bolton Road in the Riverside neighborhood of Atlanta. The reward for information on his murder has been raised to $30,000. Thomas was off-duty and in a personal vehicle at the time of his death. (11Alive.com WXIA)
- On New Year’s Day, The Arts Festival is taking place in Atlanta! The biggest music and arts festival in the city provides locals with a one-of-a-kind experience. You’ll experience fine arts, live music, poetry, film, fashion, and much more. There will also be food, drinks, and tons of surprises! (AllEvents)
- You’re running out of time to embrace the sparkle of winter! Sparkle Village, a Sandy Springs favorite, will be open through New Year’s Day. The display features holiday-themed miniature houses designed by local schools, churches, and nonprofits. Admission is free. (Atlanta On The Cheap)
Today in and around Sandy Springs:
- Greensky Bluegrass at Tabernacle in Atlanta (8:00 AM)
- Uptown Brunch & Comedy Daytime Show at Uptown Corner Comedy (3:00 PM)
- House Of Music Saturdays at Whiskey Mistress (3:00 PM)
- Jam Session Saturdays: A Night For The Grown & Sexy at Cigar City City Club (5:00 PM)
From my notebook:
- Ring in the New Year with cigars, cocktails, and quality company! Cigar City Club will also offer live entertainment. (AARP)
- The Sandy Springs Job Fair is coming on Jan. 5! Veterans and their families get free entry! (AllEvents)
- Enjoy a fun night out to relax and unwind while keeping the kids busy. Discover Science will keep them entertained with science exhibits, experiments, and games. (Kids Out And About)
Events:
