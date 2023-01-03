🌱 Hoover PD Looking For Break-In Suspect + Bluff Park Kickball League

Hello everyone. It’s me, Miranda Fraraccio, your host of the Daily. Keep reading to find out the most important things happening around town.

📢 I’m looking for business owners and marketers in Hoover who want to build awareness, connect with customers and increase sales.

I have a limited number of sponsorships available to introduce our Readers to local businesses they need to know. If that’s you, then I invite you to learn more and secure your spot now.