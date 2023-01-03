🌱 Hoover PD Look For Break-In Suspect + Bluff Park Kickball League
Here are the top three stories in Hoover today:
- The Hoover Police Department has released photos of a person wanted for questioning in two car break-in cases. Each of the break-in cases is a felony, according to the department. The doors to the cars were unlocked. Click the photos to view the suspect and contact Detective Henningsen at (205) 444-7534 if you have any information. (Hoover (AL) Police Department)
- Women in Bluff Park have created a Women’s kickball league. One hundred and twenty women signed up for the league, which will play games on Sunday afternoons from Jan. 8 Thu Mar. 12. The Bluff Park Women’s Kickball League will play their games on the Athletic practice field at Shades Mountain Community Church off Tyler Road. (Hoover Sun)
- For the first time in 10 years, there’s a woman on the Hoover City Council. 47-year-old Khristi Driver, an attorney from The Preserve community, was chosen on Nov. 21 to replace Mike Shaw on the council. Driver has described her most important priorities as community redevelopment, making the city more attractive to young people, and making a city performing arts center a reality. (Hoover Sun)
Today in and around Hoover:
- Birmingham Job FairAt Birmingham Career Center (6:00 AM)
- Medicare 101At Hoover Public Library (2:00 PM)
From my notebook:
- The Hoover Police Department is encouraging Residents to make the 9PM Routine part of their New Year’s Resolutions. By 9:00 pm every night, make sure to remove and secure valuables and guns from your vehicles, turn flood lights or video on, and lock your car doors. (HooverPD Twitter)
- Is it time to renew your car tag? Don’t forget to purchase a new Alabama State Parks car tag in 2023. (Alabama State Parks via Instagram)
- Hoover YMCA is sad to see Winter Break Camp come to an end. Campers had such a great time with crafts, games, and STEM activities! (Hoover YMCA via Facebook)
