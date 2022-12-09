🌱 GSU Brain Researcher Granted $3 Million + Four Car Thieves Arrested
Hello, neighbors! It’s Saturday in Atlanta and I’m back in your inbox to get you caught up on the most important things happening in town. In today’s issue, we’ll cover these stories and more:
- A brain researcher at Georgia State University received a $3.6 million grant.
- Four Suspects were Arrested for Stealing a vehicle and attempting to break into an officer’s car.
- A 22-year-old man was Arrested for Stealing a vehicle with an older woman in it.
But first, today’s weather:
Rather cloudy. High: 62 Low: 50.
🏘️ Looking to differentiate yourself from other real estate agents in Atlanta? Partner with the Atlanta Patch and gain access to a targeted, engaged audience through our premium newsletter sponsorships. Click here to learn more.
Here are the top five stories today in Atlanta:
- Animal shelters in the Metro Atlanta area face the same issue – overcrowding. PAWS Atlanta is one of the shelters experiencing the growing trend and had a total of 158 animals dropped off at the facility this year. (FOX 5 Atlanta)
- Holiday make-and-take craft workshops can also create memories with family and loved ones. See all of the workshops in Atlanta at the link! (Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
- Mayor Andre Dickens plans to create a new city department to expand resources for employment, training, and fair labor practices. (City of Atlanta Government via Facebook)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Featured businesses:
Events:
Gigs & services:
You’re officially in the loop for today. I’ll see you soon!
— Danielle Fallon-O’Leary
About me: Danielle Fallon-O’Leary is a senior writer with content creation agency Lightning Media Partners and assists Patch.com with community newsletter curation. Danielle also holds a Master’s Degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders and works part-time as a Pediatric speech therapist.