🌱 FedEx Driver Speaks Out + New Exhibit At Cultural Arts Center

Hello, everyone. I’m back with today’s edition of the Douglasville Daily. Here’s what’s happening in town these days, including:

FedEx driver shares his experience after Douglasville man yells racial slurs at him

shares his experience after at him Douglas County Fire & EMS officials serve is a statewide task force team

serve is a team Wedding Expo at the conference center next month Check out what our local Sponsor can do for you: Do you need an experienced attorney on your side? Rutledge Law Firm is focused solely on the needs of clients, providing professional and effective representation for estate planning, Elder law, and criminal defense. They’ll put complex legal issues into language you can easily understand, all while giving you the exceptional legal skills, practical solutions, and professional Integrity you’d expect. Hire a Trusted local firm right here in Douglasville. Visit Rutledge Law Firm here to learn more.

Click here to get your business Featured in this spot. Here are the top five stories in Douglasville today:

Want to keep up to date with the topics that impact our community? The Douglasville Police Department invites all Residents to come to the next one Community Enrichment Meeting scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26 from 7:00-8:00 pm (DouglasvilleCalendar)

invites all Residents to come to the next one scheduled for (DouglasvilleCalendar) Fowler Field Park is undergoing renovations to become an ADA-accessible Playground , allowing children of all abilities to enjoy its offerings. Construction is expected to be completed mid-to-late February. (Douglasville Patch)

, allowing children of all abilities to enjoy its offerings. Construction is expected to be completed mid-to-late February. (Douglasville Patch) In case you missed it: New Manchester High School’s own Zaki Roshell has published a book! The senior’s “Becoming a CEO of Self-Confidence” aims to Empower teens and help them navigate the high school years. (Douglas County Georgia Schools via Facebook) That’s all for today. Have a great weekend and see you around! —Sean Peek

About me: Sean Peek is a Writer and entrepreneur with a degree in English Literature from Weber State University. Over the years, he has worked as a copywriter, editor, SEO specialist, and marketing director for various digital media companies. He currently co-owns and operates content creation agency Lightning Media Partners. Get more local news delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for free Patch newsletters and alerts.