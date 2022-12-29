🌱 Dunedin Art Festival + Road Safety + Pet Adoption Fees Waived

Good morning, friends! I’m back in your inbox bright and early this morning with your fresh edition of the Dunedin Daily. Here’s all the local news you need to know right now.

Settle in with your morning coffee while we cover: Looking for art, Sunshine and good vibes this weekend ? We’ve got the perfect event for you.

? We’ve got the perfect event for you. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office prioritizes road safety .

. Send the little ones to a kid-friendly painting event this afternoon. Today’s newsletter is sponsored by Studio 1212 Art Gallery Visit Dunedin’s Studio 1212 Art Gallery — voted Tampa Bay Magazine’s best small art gallery cooperative for 2022 Since 1971, Studio 1212 — a non-profit art gallery owned and managed by an all-volunteer group of local, award-winning artists — has been a part of the creative community in the Dunedin area.

Here are a few things you can do at Studio 1212: Attend an exhibit of local artists (check out the schedule here)

Get your own artwork critiqued for free by Volunteer artists (on the first Saturday and third Tuesday of each month at 10am)

Support local artists by buying their work — art prints, note cards and fine hand-crafted gift items — in the gift boutique

Sign up for a workshop to expand and improve your own artistic abilities

Join other local art lovers by becoming a benefactor of Studio 1212 (Learn more here.) Studio 1212 is located at 234 Monroe Street in Downtown Dunedin, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 3pm. Visit Studio 1212 — a part of the Dunedin area arts community for over 50 years.

Now, today’s weather: Partly sunny and pleasant. High: 76 Low: 62.

Are you a local business struggling to stand out in your community? Our newsletter sponsorships can help boost your visibility and attract new customers. Click here to learn more. Here are the top stories in Dunedin today:

1) In an effort to promote road safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Florida Department of Transportation to place more deputies in high crash areas. Reports show 124 pedestrian and bicyclist crashes with serious injuries and 47 pedestrian and bicyclist deaths occurred this year across Pinellas County. WFTS reports that 15 areas (which include Seminole Boulevard, Seminole Boulevard, Gulf Boulevard, Ulmerton Road, 34th Street North and US 19) will be designated where deputies will increase their patrol presence. WFTS has more on this story here. 2) Looking for sunshine, incredible art and great vibes this weekend? Then you won’t want to miss the upcoming 26th Annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8. The event will be along Main Street in Dunedin, and will feature more than 150 artists from 25 different states. Learn more about the event here at the Tampa Bay Newspaper. 3) Pinellas County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees until the New Year! What better way to wrap up the new year than with a new furry friend? (Pinellas County Animal Services) Today in Dunedin:

Intro to Taoist Tai Chi at Hale Senior Activity Center. (9 a.m.)

at Hale Senior Activity Center. (9 a.m.) Hamilton at Carol Morsani Hall (Tampa). (1:30 p.m. + 7:30 p.m.)

at Carol Morsani Hall (Tampa). (1:30 p.m. + 7:30 p.m.) Kids’ Canvas Class at Art from the Heart Cafe. (3 p.m.)

at Art from the Heart Cafe. (3 p.m.) Prosperity In Networking Group (PING) of Dunedin Happy Hour at Norton’s Sports Bar Dunedin . (3 p.m.)

at . (3 p.m.) Live Music with Mike Walls at Sandbar Grill. (6 p.m.) From my notebook: Upcoming deadline : “REMINDER: The application for magnet, fundamental and career academy programs opens Jan. 10! Sit down with our experts on Jan. 9 at 5:30p for a virtual application Walkthrough and Q&A on Facebook Live. Learn more and get your questions a …” (Pinellas County Schools via Facebook)

: “REMINDER: The application for magnet, fundamental and career academy programs opens Jan. 10! Sit down with our experts on Jan. 9 at 5:30p for a virtual application Walkthrough and Q&A on Facebook Live. Learn more and get your questions a …” (Pinellas County Schools via Facebook) #RecycleTheHolidays: “Don’t end up on the Naughty list this year! Check the list twice for items you can recycle this holiday season. You can recycle things like wrapping paper (paper only), cards, & cardboard boxes.” (Pinellas County Government via Facebook)

“Don’t end up on the Naughty list this year! Check the list twice for items you can recycle this holiday season. You can recycle things like wrapping paper (paper only), cards, & cardboard boxes.” (Pinellas County Government via Facebook) Make smart choices before getting behind the wheel: “A safe designated driver is a Sober driver. Be safe, don’t drink and drive. Florida Department of Transportation” (Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook) More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news! Featured businesses: Events: For sale:

Now you’re in the loop and ready to start this Thursday off right. See you all Tomorrow morning for another update! — Jessica Collins About me: Jessica is happy to call Austin her home for the past 10+ years. She loves the outdoors, arts & cinema, dining, and all of the natural beauty that Central Texas has to offer. Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Dunedin Daily? Contact me at [email protected]