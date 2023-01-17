🌱 Dragons Soccer Team Shut Out Westlake + MLK Memories
Welcome back, Round Rock! I’m here in your inbox today to get you caught up on everything you need to know that’s going on in town, including news on:
- Words from MLK Day Celebration participants
- Game won by Round Rock Dragons soccer team
- Newest job listings
But first, today’s weather:
Clouding up; warm, dress accordingly! High: 81 Low: 61.
Are you tired of blending in with all the other real estate agents in Round Rock? Stand out with a premium sponsorship in our newsletter. Gain valuable exposure for yourself to our highly engaged local readership. Click here to learn more about this exclusive opportunity.
Here are the top stories in Round Rock today:
- Impressive muscle power these guys have! “Congratulations to our Olympic Weight Lifting participants on all of their success at the Texas State Championship! 💪🏼💪🏼🏅🏅” (CHASCO Family YMCA via Facebook)
- You can learn all about activist, Martin Luther King Jr.: “#MLKJr “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” –Martin Luther King, Jr. Find resources, video talks, and more ways to support your observance of Martin Luther King, Jr., Day at The King Center. thekin…” (Round Rock Public Library via Facebook)
- Exciting new store will hit the Outlets! “Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets” (Community Impact Newspaper)
More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!
Events:
Alrighty, you’re all caught up for today! I’ll catch up with you bright and early tomorrow morning with a new update.
— Elaine Thompson
Have a news tip or suggestion for an upcoming Round Rock Daily? Contact me at [email protected]