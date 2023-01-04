🌱 Andrea Lieberman Collection Miami + 72nd Annual Beaux Arts Festival

Hi everyone! Carlos Hernandez here with your fresh copy of the Miami Daily, filled with all the community news you need to know right now. Including updates on…

The Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 Monday night.

Pure Water Factory (PWF) is sponsoring the upcoming 72nd Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Arts.

Andrea Lieberman Collection is debuting its Flagship store in the Miami Design District. But first, today’s weather: A couple of showers. High: 79 Low: 73.

1. Pure Water Factory (PWF) is sponsoring the upcoming 72nd Annual Beaux Arts Festival of Artstaking place Jan. 14-15, 2023, at the University of Miami. “Just as water is a key to life, Pure Water Factory believes art is the life of any community and we’re proud to help support the festival, which benefits the Lowe Art Museum and children’s community Outreach programs,” said co-owner Elliott James. (Miami’s Community News) 2. AAndrea Lieberman Collectionalso known as ALC., is debuting its newest Flagship store in the Miami Design District. “We wanted to create a space that is tranquil and beautiful that women can go into and relax,” said Andrea Lieberman, founder and designer of ALC (Ocean Drive)

3. A group of 200 migrants gathered on Key Largo after their boat crashed Tuesday morning. The migrants are believed to be from Haiti and were captured by the US Coast Guard. Local sheriff’s are describing the hundreds of migrants coming to Florida on Monday as a “crisis.” (NBC Miami) 4. The Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-100 it’s Monday night for their second win in a row. Bam Adebayo scored 31 points and 13 rebounds. The Miami Heat will play the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. (WPLG Local 10)

5. Miami Police closed Northwest Eighth to Ninth avenues and Second to Third Streets on Tuesday night while searching for a robber, according to the Miami Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. (Clipperholics, WPLG Local 10) Today in Miami: Natural Wine Wednesdays at The Citadel. (4 p.m.)

New-To-Miami Finance Networking at The Deck At Island Gardens. (5 p.m.)

Social Hour at Habitat – 1 Hotel South Beach. (6 p.m.)

In-Person: An Evening With WILD MIAMI at Books & Books. (7 p.m.)

Cinema At Sea. (9 p.m.) From my notebook: Miami HEAT: "Tonight is bigger than sports. Our prayers are with Damar Hamlin, his family and friends, and the Buffalo Bills team and organization." (Miami HEAT via Instagram)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Blooming Roses shared: "Hey guys! – I'm a house Cleaner with 15+ years of experience. I have great References that'll show my amazing work. I know that it can be a bit stressful and overwhelming cleaning your house but that's why I I'm here!" (Next Door)

Florida Keys Sheriff shared: "Increased law enforcement presence at Keys schools: http://floridakeyssheriff.blogspot.com ." (Twitter)

Crime Stoppers Miami & FL Keys shared: "Crime Stoppers is requesting information regarding the Murder of Mcmiller Anthony Louis. The incident occurred near NW 15th Avenue and NW 63rd Street on Jan. 2, 2023, in Model City." (Twitter)

