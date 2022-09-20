⛳Unique places to play miniature golf around Central Florida

Miniature Golf Day is celebrated worldwide on Sept. 21, so we wanted to take a look at the unique mini golf places around Central Florida.

Whether you call it miniature golf, mini golf, crazy golf, or goofy golf, it’s all about getting a golf ball into the hole while battling different themed challenges along the way.

Here in Central Florida, there’s no shortage of mini golf courses, but let’s take a look at some of the more unique options.

Orange County

Putting Edge

Take mini golf, put the course inside and turn out the lights so everything glows in the dark. That’s what you’ll get at Putting Edge.

The course is decorated with a rich tropical, glowing landscape to bring your putt-putt experience to life.

Popstroke

You won’t see any alligators or windmills at this new mini golf venue in Orlando.

PopStroke opened its newest location in Waterford Lakes, offering two different 18-hold putting courses. Golf pro Tiger Woods is a part of the concept.

The courses are built entirely of synthetic turf with fairways, Bunkers and rough incorporated throughout just like a traditional golf course. But you won’t need a golf cart to get around or a tee time reservation.

The Tiger Black course is a bit easier, geared more towards children and families. For more experienced mini golfers, the Tiger Red Course is more challenging.

Gator Golf Adventure Park

It’s only fitting that a mini golf course in Florida is dedicated to alligators.

The entire 18-hold course winds its way around a gator lagoon which is home to more than 200 alligators. There’s also a variety of animal exhibits throughout the course.

Along with mini golf, you can catch a gator wrestling show or feeding frenzy.

Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course

While this is not your traditional mini golf, it is unique.

There’s a 9-hold, FootGolf course located at Walt Disney World and operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management.

FootGolf combines a soccer ball with the concept of golf. Sounds like a kicking good time.

Seminole County

Elev8 Fun

Did you ever imagine playing miniature golf inside an old department store? Well, now you can.

At Elev8 Fun in Sanford, and mall department store was turned into a fun center that has Lucky Putt.

Elev8 Fun says Lucky Putt is a concept that combines mini golf with integrated technology to make the experience more immersive.

Brevard County

Golf N Gator

Another combination of miniature golf and alligators but this time in Brevard County at Golf N Gator.

While the mini golf part is pretty traditional, you can then feed, hold and get your picture taken with live alligators.

Big Shots Golf

Big Shots Golf is a two-story, golf Recreation experience offering climate-controlled tee boxes.

The mini golf part comes in with what it calls Little Shots.

While waiting on your tee box, you can take part in its putting course.

Volusia County

D&D Blacklight Mini Golf

D&D Blacklight Mini Golf in Daytona Beach offers 20 glowing mini golf holes.

