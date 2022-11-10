⛳️ Kansas Women’s Golf signs Top 50 2023, Lyla Louderbaugh – Kansas Jayhawks

“Lyla loves golf and is very competitive. She loves being on a team and is extremely coachable. She had a wonderful summer and really improved this past year in national events. When we saw her play we were extremely impressed with her ball striking, her length, her athleticism, drive to improve, and mentality. We feel Lyla will make a huge impact on our program immediately and continue to improve while she’s here as a Jayhawk.”

Lyla set the Missouri high school record this season when she shot a 63 on a par 70 course. Along with a runner-up finish at state, 151 ranking in AJGA (47 in her class), four top 15 finishes in national events this summer, including a second-place finish at the Bass Pro AJGA in Branson with a final round of 69 .

“It was clear to our coaching staff that Lyla can go low, has the confidence, and ability to score well, and most importantly the drive and desire to be elite and help build the Jayhawk program” Kuhle said.

A national honors society student, Louderbaugh collected many Athletic honors during her high school career including the 2021 Missouri Junior Player of the Year. At Springfield Catholic, Louderbaugh was part of four conference and district Championship teams in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. As well as three state Championship teams in 2019, 2020, 2021. Louderbaugh was also declared four-time All-state, All- Conference and All-District in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022.

Lyla comes from an athletic family, her father played basketball at State Fair Community College.

Career Highlights

2022 Conference and District team Champions

2021, 2020, and 2019 Team Conference, District, and State Champions

2022, 2021, 2020, 2019 All-State, All-District, and All-Conference member Girls Golf

2022, Finished 2nd at AJGA Bass Pro Shops / Payne Stewart Junior

Championship with a three day total of +2 and final round 69

2022, 10th place finish at Stan Utley AJGA with three round score of 224

2022, Second place finish in Missouri Junior Amateur

2022, 13th place finish in the Bubba Conlee tournament this summer with three round total of 218

2022, 63 (-7) Set Course and State Record for a par 70 in high school

tournament.

2021 Missouri Junior Player of the Year and Runner-Up at Missouri Junior

Match Play Championship

2021, 64 (-7) Set Course record for a par 71 in high school tournament