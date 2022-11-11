⛳️ Kansas Women’s Golf signs Top 50 2023, Lauren Pham – Kansas Jayhawks

“Lauren is a Jayhawk through and through,” Kuhle said. “Her father and close family members attended KU and she has always had the dream of becoming a Jayhawk. When I watched Lauren play I was so impressed with her consistency and her putting. She loves golf and loves to compete, is an extremely high achiever and very coachable, she has played in numerous national events this past summer, including a final 16 performance at the Girl’s Western Junior (5th in Qualifying stroke play portion).”

Pham, who has a 154 ranking in AJGA (48th in her class), had four top-15 finishes this past summer, including eighth place at the AJGA in Montrose, Colorado. Her lowest round this summer came at the CORE Pacific Advisors Open honoring Doug Morehead with a round 70. In 2020, Pham was the Sean Foley Worldstars USA Girls 15-18 Division Champion. As well as in 2020/2021, Pham was the National Tour Fall Las Vegas Champion at Legacy Girls College Prep Champion, shooting the lowest tournament round of 67.

In 2021, Pham was FCG November Player of the Month, Las Vegas City Junior Amateur Champion, Elite Eight at the Women’s Western Junior Golf Tournament, and qualified for the 72nd USGA US Girls’ Junior Championship. Pham was declared a 2022 American Junior Golf Association All-American.

“Lauren will fit right in with our program and culture we are building – of ladies who have the desire to turn pro and a passion for the game of golf along with the drive for high level academics,” Kuhle said. “Lauren is hard working and passionate about everything she does and I believe will be a wonderful leader for us.”

Pham, a 2022 National Merit Semifinalist with a 4.0 GPA, helped lead Bishop Gorman to two 5A Desert League Championships in 2021 and 2022. In 2022, Pham was awarded 1st Team All Divisions All Las Vegas, 1st Team All Desert League, and 1st Team 5A All-Southern Nevada. Pham will join the Kansas Women’s golf team in the fall of 2023.

Career Highlights

2022 1st Team All Divisions All Las Vegas

2022 1st Team All Desert League

2022 1st Team 5A All-Southern Nevada

2022 National Merit Semifinalist

2022 AP Scholar with Distinction Award

2022 Four Top-15 finishes this past summer, including eighth place at the AJGA in Montrose,

Colorado

2021-2022 High School Varsity Scholar-Athlete Award

2021-2022 High School Varsity Nevada All-State Academic Team

2021 Bishop Gorman Women’s Golf Player of the Year

2021 FCG November Player of the Month

2021 Elite Eight at the Women’s Western Junior Golf Tournament

2021 Las Vegas City Junior Amateur Champion

2021 Qualified for 72nd USGA US Girls’ Junior Championship

2020/2021 FCG National Tour Fall Vegas Champion

2020 Sean Foley World of Stars Champion

2019-2020 High School Scholar Varsity Athletic Women’s Golf Award

2019-2020 High School All Southwest Golf League 1st Team