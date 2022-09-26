⚽ Another one-goal shutout for the Tiger women in St. Joseph

FHSU Athletics

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Fort Hays State Women’s soccer team notched its second-straight 1-0 win of the weekend on Sunday at Missouri Western. It was the sixth 1-0 shutout of the season for the Tigers as they imposed their strong defensive will on yet another opponent. Fort Hays State moved to 7-0-3 overall with all wins this season by shutout, and 2-0-1 in the MIAA. Missouri Western moved to 3-4-3 overall and 1-1-1 in the MIAA.

Both teams took five shots in the opening half with the Tigers placing two on goal and the Griffons placing one on goal. The match remained scoreless all the way to the 70th minute when the Tigers found good fortune on a loose ball bounding around in the box that came free to Gracen Chaney standing at the top of the box. Chaney rifled in a shot to the lower right corner to provide the only goal of the match.

FHSU finished the match with 10 shots to just eight for MWSU. The Tigers led the Griffons in corner kicks as well, 10-3, one of which set up the loose ball situation for the goal. Isabel Robben picked up her sixth individual shutout of the season, making two saves. Keeley Kroonenberg had four saves for the Griffons.

The Tigers head south on the road next weekend for another conference swing at Newman and Central Oklahoma.